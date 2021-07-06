South Africa

Delta now dominant variant at Western Cape wastewater treatment plants

06 July 2021 - 12:12 By TimesLIVE
Covid-19 data from wastewater treatment plants is an important public health indicator during the pandemic, says the SA Medical Research Council. Stock photo.
Covid-19 data from wastewater treatment plants is an important public health indicator during the pandemic, says the SA Medical Research Council. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/qq47182080

The highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 has been detected in wastewater at 25 treatment plants in the Western Cape.

SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) scientists said they made the discovery after obtaining reagents to test for the Delta variant.

"[The team] detected it as the dominant variant in towns in the Breede Valley (Worcester, Rawsonville, Touws River and De Doorns), Theewaterskloof (Bot River and Villiersdorp) as well as in 19 wastewater treatment plants in the Cape Town metropole,” said Dr Rabia Johnson, deputy director of the SAMRC biomedical research and innovation platform.

“For the past two months, SAMRC scientists have been screening for the presence of mutations associated with the Alpha and Beta variants in wastewater ... and found both the Alpha and Beta variants, with the Beta variant being predominant.”

Johnson said the SAMRC team did not yet know whether busy roads play a role in Covid-19 transmission, but several towns where the Delta variant was found in wastewater were along the N1.

She said data from wastewater testing provides an overview of infections within communities and is a valuable source of information for Covid-19 decision-making.

“We hope to make testing for a range of SARS-CoV-2 variants a standard component of our weekly wastewater surveillance programme,” she said.

SAMRC president Prof Glenda Gray said tracking variants in wastewater could provide an early warning system for public health authorities.

“The emergence of new and more contagious Covid-19 strains globally and especially in SA has increased the need to keep track of variants and their presence in communities,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA records 12,500 new Covid-19 cases and 330 deaths in 24 hours

While the number of new cases was the lowest in more than a week, this came at a positivity rate of 31.6% - meaning that nearly one in every three ...
News
18 hours ago

Modernising SA's crumbling water supply networks will stave off crisis

We need to take action to address our imminent water crisis; time is running out.
Business
1 week ago

Stellenbosch university flushes in its clues-in-poo Covid-19 plan

Faeces from the university’s residences will be monitored for genetic traces of SARS-CoV-2
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  2. 'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done ... News
  3. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News
  4. WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility ... South Africa
  5. 'Why would they do this to MaKhumalo?': Family's outrage at Zuma jail sentence News

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound