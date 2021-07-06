South Africa

Eleven areas in Ekurhuleni affected by Rand Water pump ‘explosion’

06 July 2021 - 13:13
The City of Ekurhuleni has named 11 areas affected by interruptions to water supply after Rand Water's Palmiet booster pumping station in Alberton exploded on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

The City of Ekurhuleni put out a statement on Tuesday morning notifying residents and businesses of interruptions to the water supply which will affect Thembisa, Clayville, Serengeti and surrounding areas.

On Sunday three medium-voltage pumps exploded and rendered the pumps in Rand Water’s Palmiet booster pumping station in Alberton “inoperable”, Rand Water said on Monday. 

Palmiet is one of three satellite booster stations that supplies reservoirs located in Rand Water’s areas of supply. It is from these reservoirs that water is delivered to its customers.

Johannesburg Water announced earlier on Monday that Sandton and Midrand were affected and said more areas could face water supply issues.

The City of Ekurhuleni statement said the pump station is operating at 55% of its daily capacity, and said the incident has depleted water supplies in the reservoirs supplied from that pump station.

Areas affected include:

  • Clayville extensions 45, 71, 80;
  • Serengeti;
  • Ililaba;
  • Umthambeka;
  • Emoyeni;
  • Igqagqa;
  • Emfihlweni;
  • part of Emangweni;
  • part of Ixiweni;
  • Esselen Park extensions; and
  • Friendship Town.

“Technicians will monitor the supply to Phomolong, Midstream Estate and high-lying areas of Germiston and Bedfordview,” it said.

“Roving water tankers will be dispatched to the affected areas.

“The City of Ekurhuleni wishes to apologise for the inconvenience caused and reminds customers to keep their taps closed for the duration of the interruption.”

TimesLIVE

