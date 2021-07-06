I have just tested positive for Covid-19, now what?

Testing positive for Covid-19 can bring a flood of emotions, from panic to anxiety, but healthcare professionals say it is important to keep a clear head and take some proactive steps to protect yourself and your family.

SA has seen a spike in Covid-19 infections over the past few weeks, with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) reporting on Sunday a positivity rate of more than 30%. The rate measures the number of positive results against the number of tests taken in the same period.

Dr Marlin McKay, who runs his own medical practice in Roodepoort, told TimesLIVE that as more people test positive for the virus, it is important to keep calm and isolate.

“My first recommendation would be to isolate. Even if you are thinking of taking a test, you should isolate. You cannot go for the test and then go to work. The goal is to limit the potential spread of the virus,” he said.

“You should not spend time with your family or colleagues. I advise my patients to go straight home and straight into isolation.”