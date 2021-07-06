Nkandla protest organisers to be brought to book, says police ministry

“The minister of police is convinced that if the situation in Nkandla was handled differently it could have resulted in a very violent situation.”

These are the words of police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba, who has hit back at claims the SA Police Service did not act against the mass gathering at Nkandla.

Scores of former president Jacob Zuma's supporters gathered outside his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

Many in attendance said they were there to “protect” the former president after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison.

Speaking on SAfm, Themba said the SAPS did not act against the mass gathering to “avoid bloodshed”.

“Over a hundred people were armed at that gathering,” said Themba.