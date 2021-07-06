POLL | Do you think police did enough in Nkandla?

The police have responded to claims that they did not do enough to enforce lockdown regulations at Nkandla over the weekend, claiming they prevented possible bloodshed.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at former president Jacob Zuma's homestead on Sunday, in violation of the Disaster Management Act which under adjusted alert level 4 lockdown prohibits any gatherings.

Gunshots were heard as crowds sang and danced, with police minister Bheki Cele saying more than 100 people came from nearby hostels, many of them armed.

Scores in the crowd were not wearing masks or social distancing.

“The minister of police is convinced that if the situation in Nkandla was handled differently it could have resulted in a very violent situation,” police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba told SAfm this week.