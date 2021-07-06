South Africa

Rain lifts Cape Town's dam levels to 90%

06 July 2021 - 08:34 By TimesLIVE
Cape dams are filling up due to recent good rains. Archive picture.
Cape dams are filling up due to recent good rains. Archive picture.
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

Cape Town metro has moved from fears of day zero to huge increases in its dam levels, as winter rains in recent weeks saw huge improvements.

The latest average dam level for dams in the Western Cape is 67.8% (2020: 45%) while the latest average level for dams providing water to the City of Cape Town is 90% (2020: 63%), the provincial government said in statement.

Rainfall in the past week has seen the average level for the province increase from 55% to nearly 68%.

Levels of large dams like the Clanwilliam Dam have increased from 23.6% to 74% in one week.

Anton Bredell, the minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning in the Western Cape, says the past week has seen large volumes of water flowing towards provincial dams.

“Three years ago at this time, the City of Cape Town was at the end of a devastating drought with dam levels low following a threat of a day zero event in the metro. This week the dams providing water to the metro have seen their levels increase from an average of 75% to 90%, an incredible number in a very short period.”

Bredell has urged consumers to continue to use water sparingly despite the fuller dams.

“Water will always be a scarce resource and we must adjust our behaviour change permanently. We need to do more with less. Overall, across the province, we are fortunate to be in the position we are in at the moment but we always need to look ahead and plan for the future. In addition, we remain concerned as always about the Gouritz River catchment area and we hope to see some relief in that region too.”

Major dam statistics:

  • Voëlvlei Dam — 71.7% full this week (2020: 59%. Last week: 61.9%)
  • Bergriver Dam 101% full this week (2020: 81.9%. Last week: 89.1%).
  • Theewaterskloof Dam — 95.7% full this week (2020: 59.2%. Last week: 79.4%)
  • Clanwilliam Dam 74.3%. (2020: 29.4%. Last week: 23.6%)

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SIU to probe gaping holes within government’s War on Leaks project

Only 7,000 of the proposed 15,000 youths were trained as plumbers and artisans, and none of them were employed
News
1 day ago

What it’s like to live without water in a place geared for shortages

Joburger Gill Gifford visited her mom in water-scarce Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape for a week. This is how it went
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

SA needs more than R120bn in 10 years to ensure water security

The department of water and sanitation says SA needs R120bln in the next 10 years to ensure that water security is guaranteed.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  2. 'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done ... News
  3. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News
  4. WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility ... South Africa
  5. 'Why would they do this to MaKhumalo?': Family's outrage at Zuma jail sentence News

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound