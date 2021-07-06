Rand Water explosion: Taps begin to flow, repairs 'completed by Thursday'
Johannesburg Water said on Tuesday that bulk water supplier Rand Water was expected to complete repairs at the Palmiet booster pumping station on Thursday, resolving some of the water woes that have been experienced in recent days.
Three medium-voltage pumps exploded at the pumping station in Alberton on Sunday, rendering the station inoperable. Palmiet is one of three satellite booster stations that supplies reservoirs located through the Rand Water's areas of supply. It is from these reservoirs that water is delivered to its customers.
However, while the Joburg Water statement will come as relief, Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said the entity had not yet given an estimate of time frames for repairs.
He said the entity was surprised at the Joburg Water announcement.
Mohale referred TimesLIVE to their statement, which read: “One of the three damaged voltage motors have been replaced already, which lead to an increase in pumping. We are receiving reports that water supply has been restored to some areas.”
On Tuesday, Joburg Water said the South Hills tower and Midrand reservoirs were still under enormous strain since the explosion.
“Rand Water has been able to repair some of the electrical switch gears which has assisted to boost pumping, but it is still not at full capacity. Our bulk supplier has indicated that repairs should be completed on Thursday.
“We have arranged for additional water tankers in the affected areas, a comprehensive list of the position of the tankers and regular updates can be found on our social pages and website,” Joburg Water said.
The Joburg Water statement included the affected areas and the placement of water tankers.
Midrand:
- Ivory Park
- Kopanong Shopping Centre, along Riverside road
- Ivory Park 2 taxi rank, along 21 September
- Ebony Park/Kaalfontein
- Yarona shopping centre, along Angelfish.
- Mayibuye
- Behind Mayibuye clinic, along Theresa Road.
- Rabie Ridge/Kanana
- BP garage, Ruitekker Road
- Klipfontein View
- Klipfontein View taxi rank, along Nancy Ndamase
- Vorna Valley/Halfway
- BP garage, Le Roux and Bekker
- Noordwyk/Blue Hills/Country View
- Blue Hills shopping centre, along Summit Road.
Johannesburg — South Hills Tower:
- Affecting:
- Linmeyer;
- South Hills;
- Risana;
- Oakdene;
- Tulisa Park;
- Rosettenville; and
- Klipriviersberg.
- Water tankers will be found at:
- corner of Risi Ave and Johan Meyer St;
- corner of Michael and East streets;
- Elizabeth Street Park;
- corner of Adelaide Ave and Aida St; and
- corner of Diedricks Ave and Prince Albert St (or in Prince Albert Street Park)
