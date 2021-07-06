Rand Water explosion: Taps begin to flow, repairs 'completed by Thursday'

Johannesburg Water said on Tuesday that bulk water supplier Rand Water was expected to complete repairs at the Palmiet booster pumping station on Thursday, resolving some of the water woes that have been experienced in recent days.

Three medium-voltage pumps exploded at the pumping station in Alberton on Sunday, rendering the station inoperable. Palmiet is one of three satellite booster stations that supplies reservoirs located through the Rand Water's areas of supply. It is from these reservoirs that water is delivered to its customers.

However, while the Joburg Water statement will come as relief, Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said the entity had not yet given an estimate of time frames for repairs.

He said the entity was surprised at the Joburg Water announcement.

Mohale referred TimesLIVE to their statement, which read: “One of the three damaged voltage motors have been replaced already, which lead to an increase in pumping. We are receiving reports that water supply has been restored to some areas.”