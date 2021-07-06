South Africans more generous in Covid-19 times, new study finds

South Africans became more charitable while Covid-19 affected global generosity.

A new global study shows SA moved from 45 to 21 out of 114 countries on the World Giving Index.

For the first time since the survey, run by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), began, five major western economies have fallen off the list of the top 10 most generous countries.

The CAF’s World Giving Index is a global survey that has interviewed more than 1.6 million people since 2009. Every year it asks participants whether they have helped a stranger, given money or volunteered for a good cause over the past month.

For the latest edition, data was gathered in 114 countries, representing more than 90% of the world’s population. The rankings produced were not based on the amounts given nor the number of volunteer hours worked.

Indonesia, which topped the list in 2018, was again found to be the most generous country.