Strike in municipal sector imminent, Samwu warns as wage talks 'fail'

The SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) said on Tuesday a municipal strike is imminent after a breakdown in salary and wage negotiations in the SA Local Government Bargaining Council last week.

However, the SA Local Government Association (Salga) says the dispute can only be resolved through interest arbitration as opposed to strike action.

Salga said it referred the matter to interest arbitration due to the fact that all municipalities perform designated essential services.

“Employees in the designated essential services are prohibited from participating in strike action in terms of the Labour Relations Act.

“In these circumstances, the dispute can only be resolved through interest arbitration as opposed to strike action,” Salga said on Monday.