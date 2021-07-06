South Africa

Strike in municipal sector imminent, Samwu warns as wage talks 'fail'

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
06 July 2021 - 13:20
Samwu warns that a strike in the municipal sector is imminent after the final round of negotiations last week. File photo.
Samwu warns that a strike in the municipal sector is imminent after the final round of negotiations last week. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) said on Tuesday a municipal strike is imminent after a breakdown in salary and wage negotiations in the SA Local Government Bargaining Council last week.

However, the SA Local Government Association (Salga) says the dispute can only be resolved through interest arbitration as opposed to strike action.

Salga said it referred the matter to interest arbitration due to the fact that all municipalities perform designated essential services.

“Employees in the designated essential services are prohibited from participating in strike action in terms of the Labour Relations Act.

“In these circumstances, the dispute can only be resolved through interest arbitration as opposed to strike action,” Salga said on Monday.

'We need to resolve this crisis': Senzo Mchunu desperate for public service wage resolution

Public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu has pleaded with labour unions to return to the negotiating table as public service wage ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Interest arbitration offers a mechanism to break deadlocks in salary and wage negotiations. It is compulsory in disputes involving essential services, where workers are prohibited from embarking on a strike action.

However, Samwu said Salga cannot all of a sudden decide that municipal workers cannot go on strike because they say so.

“Why were municipal workers not considered essential service when they were denied a Covid-19 allowance? Why were these same workers not deemed to be essential service workers when other workers are busy getting the Covid-19 vaccinations, leaving municipal workers exposed and vulnerable?” Samwu deputy general-secretary Dumisane Magagula said on Tuesday.

Magagula said the union was in the process of concluding the balloting of its members for a potential strike as required by law.

“Already, an overwhelming majority of workers have voted in favour of a strike.”

Salga, as an employer body representing the country’s 257 municipalities, is the one that is responsible for the collapse of the salary and wage negotiations.
Dumisane Magagula, Samwu deputy general-secretary 

Samwu said it has officially filed its papers in the bargaining council declaring a dispute. It said as such, a dispute resolution mechanism should be followed.

“We reiterate that Salga, as an employer body representing the country’s 257 municipalities, is the one that is responsible for the collapse of the salary and wage negotiations,” Magagula said.

Salga, however, said the last round of negotiations were halted abruptly on the first day last Thursday when Samwu pronounced that it had no interest to continue with the negotiations.

Salga said it noted Samwu's latest position with a great deal of disappointment as it genuinely believed there was potential to reach an agreement.

“The declaration of the deadlock by Samwu follows various rounds of negotiations between the parties which culminated in the issuing of a facilitator's proposal.”

Salga said the facilitator’s proposal called for a 4% across-the-board salary increase, linked to a multiyear agreement.

None of the parties accepted the facilitator’s proposal.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Some animals are more equal than others’: service delivery in SA

With frustration and desperation spilling over into peaceful and violent protests, when will the government take heed?
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Big clean-up needed in local government

Kimi Makwetu, the late auditor-general, said: "In every society, some people do not want to work. Unfortunately, these people have an upper hand in a ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Municipalities strangled by consumer debt: Salga calls for review of financial model

The SA Local Government Association says many municipalities cannot collect money owed to them.
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  2. 'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done ... News
  3. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News
  4. WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility ... South Africa
  5. 'Why would they do this to MaKhumalo?': Family's outrage at Zuma jail sentence News

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound