Teachers urged to get Covid-19 jabs as vaccination deadline looms

With two days remaining until the deadline to complete inoculations for teachers and support staff, the department of basic education is calling on teachers to visit vaccination centres and get their Covid-19 jabs.

On Monday, the department said vaccinations are continuing even after school holidays were pushed forward due to an increase in Covid-19 infections in the country.

The vaccination of teachers was launched on June 23 at the Rabasotho community centre in Thembisa, Gauteng. The deadline for vaccinations set by the department is July 8.

Teachers and support staff are receiving the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine, which is administered in a single dose.

The department said 333,000 teachers and support staff have received their jabs since launching the vaccination campaign.