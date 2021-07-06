South Africa

‘You can dance at Nkandla but church is forbidden?’ — Gathering sparks calls to reopen churches

06 July 2021 - 14:00
There are growing calls to reopen churches under alert level 4 lockdown. Stock photo.
There are growing calls to reopen churches under alert level 4 lockdown. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PHARTISAN

Frustrated South Africans are calling for the government to reopen churches during alert level 4 after thousands descended on the home of former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend. 

The police were slammed for failing to enforce lockdown regulations, which prohibit gatherings of any size, as the country continues to see a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Protesters hardly maintained social distancing and many were seen without their masks on, sparking wide-ranging condemnation of the “superspreader” gathering.

Zuma was also seen without a face mask, including during a media briefing. His spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi suggested the former president may have not worn one because of an unspecified health condition.

On social media, many questioned why lockdown regulations were not enforced at Nkandla while religious and other social gathering were prohibited.

Here are some of the reactions: 

MORE:

Organisers of Nkandla event to be brought to book, ANC likens MKMVA to 'extreme right wing elements'

Organisers of the superspreader event outside former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home will be brought to book, the ANC said on Tuesday.
Politics
3 hours ago

POLL | Do you think police did enough in Nkandla?

Did the police fail to enforce the law or were they avoiding possible bloodshed?
News
3 hours ago

EDITORIAL | No life was lost at Zuma’s home, but a different Marikana may unfold

The police say they want to avoid loss of life, but their inaction in Nkandla may very well lead to this
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility for uncompliant supporters

Former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday dismissed several questions about his supporters gathered outside his home in KwaZulu-Natal without observing ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  2. 'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done ... News
  3. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News
  4. WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility ... South Africa
  5. 'Why would they do this to MaKhumalo?': Family's outrage at Zuma jail sentence News

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...