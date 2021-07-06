‘You can dance at Nkandla but church is forbidden?’ — Gathering sparks calls to reopen churches

“While the constitution does guarantee the right to religious freedom, which includes the right to physically meet, it also allows the government to limit any constitutional right on the condition that it is reasonable, justifiable and goes no further than what is necessary.

“In the circumstances, while we understand the frustration of the religious community that has had their religious freedom rights significantly, and at times unfairly, restricted by the government under the lockdown regulations, we believe the best recourse is to continue to engage the government to ensure these vital rights are restored at the earliest opportunity,” said the organisation.

For SA said calls to reopen churches are understandable but the current restrictions apply to all gatherings.

“Contrary to the previous ban on religious gatherings in December and January, the current ban — at least in terms of the written regulations — extends to all gatherings. Understandably, however, the frustration of the religious community is amplified by the apparent unequal enforcement of this ban against non-religious gatherings,” it said.

