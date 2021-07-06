Zuma is 'penniless old man with bad health and legal advice', says advocate Dali Mpofu

A penniless old man with health issues who, with hindsight, had listened to bad legal advice.

That is the picture advocate Dali Mpofu painted of his client, former president Jacob Zuma, when he argued before Pietermaritzburg high court judge Jerome Mnguni on Tuesday for an order that the warrant of arrest, signed by the Constitutional Court, be stayed.

In contrast, he labelled the secretary of the commission of inquiry into state capture, its chair judge Raymond Zondo and the Helen Suzman Foundation as “vengeful” in opposing the application.

He said they were “uninvited busybodies”, and their opposition was “inappropriate because their role in the matter ended when the Constitutional Court, by majority, granted the order that Zuma was in contempt of court and ordered him to serve 15 months in jail.

The court has subsequently agreed to hear a rescission application on Monday July 12, but as things stand, the warrant of arrest still stands.