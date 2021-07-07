South Africa

2,405 police service members vaccinated ahead of national rollout

07 July 2021 - 10:36
Capt Daniel Dhanarajan, a trainer at the SAPS Academy Atteridgeville, receives his jab.
Image: SAPS

More than 2,000 police officers have been vaccinated through the vaccination programme, the ministry said on Wednesday.

According to national police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe, by Wednesday morning 2,405 officers had been vaccinated ahead of the national rollout on Thursday.

Mathe said 760 members were vaccinated at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, bringing the total number of members vaccinated at the site over the first two days to 1,285.

She said another 350 officers were vaccinated at the stadium by 10am on Wednesday.

At the service’s Tshwane academy vaccination site, 770 members were vaccinated over two days.

Constance Makhaye, who works as a cleaner at the Tshwane academy, was among those vaccinated on day two.

She said she was “elated” to receive the vaccine.

“I feel very happy about today. I was initially scared to be vaccinated but now that I have received my vaccine, I am going to encourage my colleagues to be next in line.”

Capt Daniel Dhanarajan, 48. who works as a trainer at the Atteridgeville academy, also expressed relief about receiving his jab.

“I feel very strong and relieved to know my colleagues, family and I will be safe and guarded against the severe effects of the coronavirus,” he said.

Mathe said the number of members who had tested positive for Covid-19 stood at 32,565. The number of recoveries stood at 30,955.

“Sadly, the number of members who have died has risen to 673.

“Vaccinating our members does not mean we should stop adhering to the non-pharmaceutical health and safety protocols.

“The service will continue to ensure all health and safety protocols at all service points remain in place and are adhered to by members,” she said.

The provincial rollouts will commence on Thursday in eight provinces. Gauteng will be the last province to roll out its vaccination drive from Friday.

TimesLIVE

