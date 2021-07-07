South Africa

AfriForum's hackles up as abattoir 'spills blood' into nature reserve

Paul Ash Senior reporter
07 July 2021 - 20:37
Blood from an abattoir seeps into a pond in a nature reserve in Kuruman, Northern Cape
Image: Supplied / Afriforum

AfriForum has urged the environment department's Green Scorpions to investigate an abattoir in the Northern Cape town of Kuruman for allegedly pumping animal blood into a nearby nature reserve.

The organisation claimed the abattoir "was spilling blood into a veld that forms part of the local nature reserve in the area" and demanded the Ga-Segonyana local municipality take action.

"The spilling of blood is illegal and a source of great concern because of the health and safety risks that it poses to the local community," AfriForum said.

The spillage is close to the town's  main sewage works and near a residential area. 

“What is happening in Kuruman is unacceptable, and the people who are responsible must be brought to book," said Lambert de Klerk, AfriForum’s environmental affairs manager.

"It poses significant health risks to the whole community."

The group wants the municipality to provide proof that the abattoir has a landfill site permit and, if the spillage is illegal, launch a criminal investigation.

TimesLIVE

