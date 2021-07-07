South Africa

Bheki Cele expected in KZN but will he visit Nkandla?

07 July 2021 - 11:36
A MKMVA member keeping a watchful eye at former president Jacob Zuma's homestead.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

While police minister Bheki Cele is expected to be in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, it is unclear whether he will head to the Nkandla home of former president Jacob Zuma.

Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba would not be drawn on the exact reason for Cele being in the province or whether he would be paying a visit to Zuma.

Zuma made an urgent application to the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday to “stay” the execution of his arrest, but judge Bhekisisa Mnguni said he would deliver judgment on Friday.

According to a TimesLIVE report, in the absence of a court order from the high court, the arrest order of the Constitutional Court stands.

In law, Zuma should be arrested if he does not hand himself in to police. The Constitutional Court last week declared Zuma in contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison.

The deadline for his arrest warrant ends at midnight on Wednesday. On Tuesday the police ministry said it would wait for a directive from the Constitutional Court on whether to arrest Zuma.

MKMVA members posted outside former president Jacob Zuma's homestead starting their day on Wednesday morning.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Meanwhile, the situation outside Zuma’s compound appeared calm. A handful of Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) veterans could be seen in and around a tent pitched outside the perimeter of the compound.

Members of KwaZulu-Natal public order police (POP) and traffic police have been stationed outside KwaNxamalala, a few kilometres from Zuma’s homestead.

This is a developing story.

