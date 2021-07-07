Bheki Cele expected in KZN but will he visit Nkandla?

While police minister Bheki Cele is expected to be in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, it is unclear whether he will head to the Nkandla home of former president Jacob Zuma.

Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba would not be drawn on the exact reason for Cele being in the province or whether he would be paying a visit to Zuma.

Zuma made an urgent application to the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday to “stay” the execution of his arrest, but judge Bhekisisa Mnguni said he would deliver judgment on Friday.

According to a TimesLIVE report, in the absence of a court order from the high court, the arrest order of the Constitutional Court stands.