Joao Rodrigues approaches ConCourt to avoid trial for Ahmed Timol murder

Joao Rodrigues, the former SA Police's Security Branch administrative clerk charged with the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in 1971, has approached the Constitutional Court in his bid to have a permanent stay of prosecution.

Last month, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed Rodrigues's appeal against an order made by the full bench of the high court in Pretoria in 2019 that he was not entitled to a permanent stay.

Timol died as a result of injuries sustained when he fell from the 10th floor of the offices of the Security Branch at Johannesburg's John Vorster Square police station on October 27 1971.

An inquest held in 1972 concluded that Timol had committed suicide. However, the inquest into Timol's death was reopened in 2017 and judge Billy Mothle ruled in October 2018 that Timol was killed.

The reopened inquest also said that Rodrigues, on his own version, participated in the cover up to conceal the crime of murder as an accessory after the fact of that murder.