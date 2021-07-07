KZN police bust gang of 'armed robbers' at cleansing ceremony

Seven men have been arrested in KwaDukuza, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, while being cleansed by a traditional healer after allegedly committing an armed robbery.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the men allegedly held up workers at a business premises in the Bergville area before escaping with an undisclosed sum of cash on Tuesday morning.

“The matter was reported to the police and a case of robbery was opened for investigation.

“Okhalamba police received information that the suspects, who were travelling in two vehicles, were seen at a traditional healer’s residence for cleansing and protection.

“Police proceeded to the traditional healer’s homestead in KwaDukuza, where they spotted the said vehicle and approached the suspects.”