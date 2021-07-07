South Africa

KZN police bust gang of 'armed robbers' at cleansing ceremony

07 July 2021 - 14:07
Police arrested seven suspected armed robbers in KwaDukuza while they were being cleansed by a traditional healer.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Seven men have been arrested in KwaDukuza, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, while being cleansed by a traditional healer after allegedly committing an armed robbery.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the men allegedly held up workers at a business premises in the Bergville area before escaping with an undisclosed sum of cash on Tuesday morning.

“The matter was reported to the police and a case of robbery was opened for investigation.

“Okhalamba police received information that the suspects, who were travelling in two vehicles, were seen at a traditional healer’s residence for cleansing and protection.

“Police proceeded to the traditional healer’s homestead in KwaDukuza, where they spotted the said vehicle and approached the suspects.”

Emergency talks under way after multiple taxi shootings in Cape Town

Conflict between rival taxi groups cost the lives of seven taxi operators in separate incidents in Cape Town on Wednesday morning, the Western Cape ...
News
2 hours ago

Mbele said when the men saw the police, they ran to a nearby river and jumped in.

“Five suspects were arrested in the river and two suspects were arrested at the homestead. A vehicle belonging to one of the suspects was also seized.

“A 9mm pistol and folded packet from a security company were recovered at the traditional healer’s place of residence.

“Further investigation led the police divers to the nearby river, where one firearm was found and another was found in the bushes close to the same river.”

Mbele said the men may also be linked to two other robberies carried out in Ladysmith and Winterton this week.

“The arrested suspects, aged between 30 and 40, will appear in court soon facing charges of robbery and illegal possession of firearms.”

