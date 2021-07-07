South Africa

Low wastage of Covid-19 vaccines in Gauteng at 0.12%

07 July 2021 - 12:25
South Africans aged 50 and older are urged to register for their Covid-19 vaccinations. File photo.
South Africans aged 50 and older are urged to register for their Covid-19 vaccinations. File photo.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

Only 499 (0.12%) out of 420,000 Covid-19 vaccines have been wasted or spoiled in Gauteng as at the end of June.

This was according to Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi in a written reply to questions from DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom in the Gauteng legislature.

“I asked questions on this issue because stories are rife about vaccines supposedly going to waste for different reasons. I congratulate our health workers for keeping vaccine wastage so low. This shows that when South Africans work together for a greater goal we can make things work,” said Bloom.

Mokgethi told the legislature vaccine wastage occurs mainly because of people who are “walk-ins” as they are unscheduled or not registered for vaccination and there are either fewer or more than the doses available in a vaccine vial. 

Another reason she stated was vials containing more than the expected doses but less than the required dose for vaccination.

On Wednesday Gauteng premier David Makhura, together with MECs, joined community healthcare workers to encourage eligible people to register for their Covid-19 vaccinations.

The drive is aimed at assisting all eligible people for vaccination to get vaccinated near their places of residence or workplaces using mobile clinics.

The provincial government said all people aged 50 years and older are eligible for vaccination and all public vaccination sites in the province accept walk-ins.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng government loses R6m after making transfer in dollars not rand

'Provincial treasury erroneously processed an amount of $20.9m and not the rand value as per e-gov payment advice,' MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko told ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Teachers urged to get Covid-19 jabs as vaccination deadline looms

The basic education department says 333,000 teachers and support staff have received their jabs since the start of the vaccine rollout campaign.
News
23 hours ago

Is it safe & how many doses do I need? - 5 questions about the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine answered

CoronaVac has been approved for use in SA. Here are answers to five of your burning questions about the vaccine.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Delta now dominant variant at Western Cape wastewater treatment plants South Africa
  2. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  3. Zuma is 'penniless old man with bad health and legal advice', says advocate ... South Africa
  4. 'The snakes are his kids': Slithery surprise for Faith Mazibuko in mall parking ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...