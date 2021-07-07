Nearly 250 arrested for GBV-related crimes as KZN police crack down

The KwaZulu-Natal police's family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) units have arrested 239 suspects in June for gender-based violence (GBV) related crimes.

KZN police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said between June 1 and June 30, detectives from various provincial FCS units arrested 239 suspects for crimes including statutory rape, kidnapping, abduction, rape, attempted murder, assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, child neglect and indecent exposure.

“The suspects appeared in various courts in the province. Detectives managed to secure 301 convictions and the accused were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment,” she said.

Mbele said more cases are pending in court and the police are positive that the suspects will be receiving sentences that will serve as a lesson to other criminals.

“People who break the law should be removed from society and law enforcement will continue to achieve such positive results if more victims come forward.

“The victims in these cases should be applauded for being resilient and not letting the perpetrators control or silence them.”

TimesLIVE