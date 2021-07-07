South Africa

Police air wing on standby for possible deployment to Nkandla

According to well-placed SAPS sources, members of the air wing unit are on standby in Empangeni, about 130km from Jacob Zuma's homestead

07 July 2021 - 16:10
The KwaZulu-Natal SAPS air wing unit has been placed on standby in Empangeni for a possible deployment to Nkandla, according to well-placed police sources.
The KwaZulu-Natal SAPS air wing unit has been placed on standby in Empangeni for a possible deployment to Nkandla, according to well-placed police sources.
Image: Supplied

The KwaZulu-Natal police's air wing unit has been placed on standby for possible deployment to Nkandla.

According to well-placed SAPS sources, members of the unit are on standby in Empangeni, about 130km from former president Jacob Zuma's homestead.

THE LAW EXPLAINED | Will Jacob Zuma report to police on Wednesday or be arrested?

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

A police helicopter, as well as a number of vehicles, have been stationed on a rugby field at Empangeni high school since Monday after unrest in Nkandla at the weekend, when hundreds of Zuma supporters descended on the homestead - some of them firing shots into the air.

National and provincial police did not immediately respond to a TimesLIVE request for comment.

Meanwhile, various police units, including Durban and Empangeni public order police, have been patrolling the vicinity of KwaNxamalala, where Zuma's compound is situated.

Police minister Bheki Cele arrives in KZN as Zuma arrest deadline looms

Should he fail to ensure former president Jacob Zuma is arrested by midnight on Wednesday, Cele could face a possible contempt of court charge ...
News
4 hours ago

The bolstered police presence comes ahead of Bheki Cele's visit to the region.

Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba could not confirm or deny if the minister would be heading to Nkandla, only saying that he was in the province.

The situation in the area was calm on Wednesday.

Cele was mandated by the Constitutional Court to ensure Zuma was taken into custody by the end of Wednesday to begin serving his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.

Cele has since said, through the state attorney, that the police would not affect an arrest due to various legal challenges the former president has since launched in the Constitutional Court and in the high court in Pietermaritzburg unless the ConCourt gave clarity and ordered otherwise.

By Wednesday afternoon there was no indication that the apex court had responded.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

What you said: Police should have done more in Nkandla

Readers weigh in on whether the police should have done more to enforce the law outside Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home at the weekend.
News
7 hours ago

Did he do justice to his reputation? SA weighs in on Dali Mpofu defending Zuma in court

Advocate Dali Mpofu’s arguments on behalf of former president Jacob Zuma saw him top the Twitter trends list on Tuesday.
News
8 hours ago

Police ministry awaits Concourt directive before arresting Jacob Zuma

The police ministry says it will wait for a directive from the Constitutional Court on whether to arrest former president Jacob Zuma.
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Delta now dominant variant at Western Cape wastewater treatment plants South Africa
  2. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  3. Zuma is 'penniless old man with bad health and legal advice', says advocate ... South Africa
  4. 'The snakes are his kids': Slithery surprise for Faith Mazibuko in mall parking ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...