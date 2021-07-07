Police air wing on standby for possible deployment to Nkandla

The bolstered police presence comes ahead of Bheki Cele's visit to the region.

Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba could not confirm or deny if the minister would be heading to Nkandla, only saying that he was in the province.

The situation in the area was calm on Wednesday.

Cele was mandated by the Constitutional Court to ensure Zuma was taken into custody by the end of Wednesday to begin serving his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.

Cele has since said, through the state attorney, that the police would not affect an arrest due to various legal challenges the former president has since launched in the Constitutional Court and in the high court in Pietermaritzburg — unless the ConCourt gave clarity and ordered otherwise.

By Wednesday afternoon there was no indication that the apex court had responded.

TimesLIVE