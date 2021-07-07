POLL | Were Dali Mpofu’s arguments in court strong enough?

Mpofu argued that Zuma was a senior citizen and not a flight risk. He said the court should suspend Zuma’s warrant of arrest, citing his health condition was “uncontestably precarious”.

He also argued that Zuma was being sentenced without facing trial and asked judge Bhekisisa Mnguni to grant him a stay, saying if not granted Zuma would be subjected to the “worst imaginable” human rights violation.

State capture inquiry lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi poured cold water on the argument and suggested it was an excuse for Zuma to avoid jail.

Ngcukaitobi referred to Zuma as a “repetitive and recalcitrant lawbreaker”, saying he took the law into his own hands and his application should be dismissed.

He said the court was dealing with a “fraught” case with external elements.

“Mr Mpofu spoke about security concerns but it is precisely in situations such as this that the law needs to be expressed clearly and pronounced without ambiguity,” said Ngcukaitobi