Public service wage talks in jeopardy as unions torn over new offer

Public servants' unions are again split on the government's latest wage offer, in the ongoing talks which have deadlocked for months.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has told its members to accept the offer, while unions such as the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), the Public Servants' Association (PSA) and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) have vowed to protect collective bargaining and would reject anything outside the baseline.

The government has tabled a 1.5% increase plus a R1,000 cash allowance, resulting in an effective 11.7% increase for the lowest paid public servants. It previously offered a R978 cash gratuity for a year.

Nehawu said the proposed wage increase was a fallacy, because this was a percentage already budgeted for and did not come as a result of the negotiations. The union said it was engaging with its members but maintained it would reject the current offer which was outside the baseline.

“Whatever happens we shall work very hard to defend collective bargaining in the public service and by extension across the public sector. Nehawu remains resolute that it shall refuse to sign any offer outside baseline, which does not contribute to the pensionable service, as a matter of principle.”