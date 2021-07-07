Slight change to interprovincial travel in and out of Gauteng — here’s what is allowed

A slight change has been made to the regulations for leisure travel in Gauteng, allowing hunters to cross the province’s border to obtain “meat for consumption”.

Environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy published the change in a short government gazette for the biodiversity sector this week.

The purpose of the gazette is to iron out the minor details of what is currently permitted by the sector under level 4 lockdown and to suspend the application of the directions for live biodiversity auctions.

Under the new rules, game parks, botanical gardens, zoos and aquariums remain open to the public.