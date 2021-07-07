Surge in illegal cigarette trade in SA, new study finds

Undercover shoppers who asked for the cheapest cigarettes available found that illicit products have flooded SA.

Research by Ipsos, commissioned by British American Tobacco, found illegal cigarettes on sale in two out of five shops. The cheapest pack of 20 cost just R6, less than a third of the minimum tax rate on a legal pack.

The independent market research agency found that SA’s illicit tobacco trade has surged to unprecedented levels as manufacturers flood shops across the country with untaxed cigarettes.

British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa) general manager Johnny Moloto said the research was “damning proof that authorities have failed to bring SA’s colossal criminal market in cigarettes under control”.

“Tax-evading manufacturers who exploited last year’s lockdown ban are now running rampant and costing South Africans huge sums of money at a time when every cent is a lifesaver. It is nothing short of a national emergency that demands a full-scale inquiry into the whole industry,” he said.