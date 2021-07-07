South Africa

Surge in illegal cigarette trade in SA, new study finds

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
07 July 2021 - 12:05
Research by Ipsos, commissioned by British American Tobacco, found illegal cigarettes on sale in two out of five shops. Stock photo.
Research by Ipsos, commissioned by British American Tobacco, found illegal cigarettes on sale in two out of five shops. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/marcbruxelle

Undercover shoppers who asked for the cheapest cigarettes available found that illicit products have flooded SA.

Research by Ipsos, commissioned by British American Tobacco, found illegal cigarettes on sale in two out of five shops. The cheapest pack of 20 cost just R6, less than a third of the minimum tax rate on a legal pack.

The independent market research agency found that SA’s illicit tobacco trade has surged to unprecedented levels as manufacturers flood shops across the country with untaxed cigarettes.

British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa) general manager Johnny Moloto said the research was “damning proof that authorities have failed to bring SA’s colossal criminal market in cigarettes under control”.

“Tax-evading manufacturers who exploited last year’s lockdown ban are now running rampant and costing South Africans huge sums of money at a time when every cent is a lifesaver. It is nothing short of a national emergency that demands a full-scale inquiry into the whole industry,” he said.

Truck driver fined R100,000 for smuggling illicit cigarettes

A truck driver who was caught with R4.8m worth of illegal cigarettes has been convicted by the Zeerust magistrate's court.
News
51 minutes ago

The survey, the third on this subject this year, found that the number of shops selling illegal cigarettes in the Eastern Cape more than doubled in just four months since the last time results were released.

In KwaZulu-Natal the rate shot up by a third, while two out of three shops in the hotspot provinces of the Free State, Gauteng and the Western Cape sold illegal cigarettes.

According to the research, illegal cigarettes were on sale in nearly half of all shops nationwide and five times as many outlets on petrol forecourts now sold illegal cigarettes since the last time results were released.

Brands owned by or licensed to Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation (GLTC) continued to win the illegal price war, with the number of its SA brands purchased below the minimum collectible tax (MCT) rising by 25%.

SA must introduce a comprehensive track-and-trace system to stamp out this brazen criminality once and for all.
Johnny Moloto, Batsa GM

The incidence of brands owned by or licensed to Carnilinx, a member of the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita), bought below the MCT, increased by a third.

There was a threefold increase in brands owned by or licensed to Fita-member Protobac being sold below the MCT.

“The bulk of the illicit tobacco problem in SA clearly has local origins, as the report demonstrates. It demands justice and that necessitates an immediate commission of inquiry into the tobacco market in SA,” Moloto said.

“Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has said withholding tax to punish government for poor service delivery or corruption will really punish South Africa’s poor and vulnerable.”

He urged the SA Revenue Service and the government to ensure compliance of all manufacturers with Sars production counter rules and immediately introduce a minimum retail sales price of R28 for a pack of 20.

“The government should finally ratify the WHO Illicit Trade Protocol to fight illicit trade. SA must introduce a comprehensive track-and-trace system to stamp out this brazen criminality once and for all.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Soldiers nabbed after allegedly smuggling illegal cigarettes in army vehicle

Two members of the military and an undocumented foreign national who they allegedly tried to disguise as a soldier are set to appear in the Musina ...
News
2 weeks ago

Mboweni's cigarette price hike a 'windfall for the illegal market': Batsa

British American Tobacco SA (Batsa) believes finance minister Tito Mboweni made a mistake by hiking tobacco prices as the industry tries to recover ...
News
4 months ago

New dashboard sets the record straight about smoking in SA

Launched by deputy health minister Joe Phaahla on Monday to mark World No Tobacco Day, the SA Tobacco Control Data initiative aims to help South ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Delta now dominant variant at Western Cape wastewater treatment plants South Africa
  2. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  3. Zuma is 'penniless old man with bad health and legal advice', says advocate ... South Africa
  4. 'The snakes are his kids': Slithery surprise for Faith Mazibuko in mall parking ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...