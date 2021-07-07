South Africa

Woman dies in Pretoria fire while husband and dog escape

07 July 2021 - 15:21
Burnt and charred remains of a 46-year-old woman were discovered near the front door of the room after the fire was extinguished.
Burnt and charred remains of a 46-year-old woman were discovered near the front door of the room after the fire was extinguished.
Image: Supplied

A 46-year-old woman has died while her husband and their dog escaped when their single-bed backroom dwelling in Môregloed, Pretoria, caught fire on Wednesday morning.

City of Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso said the man and the dog escaped without any injuries.

He said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

He said the city's emergency services department was informed about the incident at 6.08am and dispatched two fire engines, two rapid-intervention units and an ambulance to the scene.

Mabaso said firefighters arrived at the scene to find the room engulfed by fire and immediately initiated firefighting.

“It is still unclear how the fire started, but the man claimed that his wife 'woke up and asked for a lighter and he gave her the lighter and went back to sleep only to wake up with the house on fire'. He apparently escaped using the back door with the dog and thought his wife was already outside,” said Mabaso.

He said the man was treated for shock and possible smoke inhalation by paramedics, but he refused transportation to a medical facility.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the police have opened an inquest docket.

Masondo said the cause of the fire could not be confirmed.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man pulled from Vrede house fire dies hours after telling cops who started the blaze

A man who told police that his house was set alight by intruders has died several hours after being rescued from the flames, Free State police said ...
News
1 week ago

Free State family found dead in burning house, children stabbed

After the fire brigade had extinguished the fire, four bodies — that of the father, mother and two children — were found.
News
6 days ago

Hyde Park house gutted while firefighters hunt for hydrant

A fire in the upmarket Johannesburg suburb of Hyde Park that gutted a home has shone a spotlight on faulty fire hydrants and the shortage of fire ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Delta now dominant variant at Western Cape wastewater treatment plants South Africa
  2. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  3. Zuma is 'penniless old man with bad health and legal advice', says advocate ... South Africa
  4. 'The snakes are his kids': Slithery surprise for Faith Mazibuko in mall parking ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...