Amabutho head 'Mgilija' expelled after sending regiments to support Zuma

“His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, together with the Queen Mother, Her Majesty Queen Mayvis maZungu, and the Zulu royal family, wish to distance themselves from the actions of Mr Zihogo Maguzumbela Nhleko, known to many as Mgilija.

“We have noted that Mr Nhleko led a group of people dressed in Zulu attire and accoutrements to Nkandla to join those who are sympathising with the former president, Mr Jacob Zuma. Mr Nhleko did this without any instruction from the king or the royal family, or from me as the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation,” Buthelezi said.

In his statement on Thursday, Khumalo said that Nhleko's misconducted started before the death of Zulu monarch Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu in March this year.

“At the celebration of the last First Fruits Ceremony (Umkhosi Wokweshwama), which is held annually at Enyokeni Royal Residence, Mr Nhleko actually exchanged words rudely with the King himself, to the extent that the King gave instruction that a date be fixed to discuss his conduct, because the King felt insulted by Mr Nhleko answering him back rudely.

“Since the passing away of the King, Mr Nhleko has transgressed in a number of incidents. On the day of the King’s burial, after the service, he marched with regiments in the courts of the palace, chanting — which is not done at the death of anyone, let alone the King. The King’s traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi had to reprimand him and ask them to leave the precincts of the Royal Court immediately,” the statement read.

He also cited a transgression at the time of a ritual hunt held to coincide with when the monarch's widows discard their mourning dress.

“That ceremony is normally accompanied by a ritual hunt which is led by whoever is the leader of the nation of the time. This time the leader of the nation was already His Majesty King Misuzulu. But because he had a bout of flu he could not attend the ritual hunt. It was therefore decided that the two ceremonies be separated, and that the discarding of the mourning dress go ahead while the ritual hunt was postponed until the King was well enough to lead the hunt himself, as that is the day on which he cleanses his father’s spears and guns (his weapons).

“Buthelezi therefore phoned Mr Nhleko and warned him not to attend any hunt that might be arranged, as it was rumoured that certain elements in the Royal Family who did not want to recognise King Misuzulu had decided to go ahead with the hunt without him. The Prime Minister warned Mr Nhleko not to attend the hunt at that time, and Mr Nhleko agreed.

“But he then went ahead and attended the unauthorised hunt which took place,” said Khumalo.