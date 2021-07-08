COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US industry groups, lawmakers press White House to lift travel restrictions
July 08 2021 - 07:30
Malaysians hoist white flags for help in lockdown
The #benderaputih (white flag) campaign has gained momentum on social media in a bid to encourage people to help others in distress during a prolonged lockdown in Malaysia.
July 08 2021 - 07:00
What if I have run out of sick leave and I get Covid-19?
As Covid-19 cases continue to increase, businesses around the country are facing an uphill battle with employee attendance.
Reasons for the absence from work may include an employee having Covid-19 symptoms, having been in close contact with another person who has tested positive for the virus, or having themselves tested positive.
July 08 2021 - 06:40
Organisers to ban Olympic spectators as Tokyo declares coronavirus emergency-report
Olympic organisers are set to ban all spectators from the Games, the Asahi daily said on Thursday, as Japan prepared to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo that will run through its hosting of the event to curb a new wave of coronavirus infections.
Organisers were set to formally reach the decision on the spectators during five-way talks between key parties to be held on Thursday evening, the newspaper said, citing people involved in the Games.
The move is the latest blow to the troubled Olympics, already delayed by a year because of the pandemic and plagued by a series of setbacks, including massive budget overruns.
Medical experts have said for weeks that having no spectators at the Games would be the least risky option amid widespread public concern that the influx of thousands of athletes and officials will fuel a fresh wave of infections.
Organisers have already banned overseas spectators and have for now set a cap on domestic viewers at 50% of capacity, up to 10,000 people.
Anyone wanting to support athletes has been told to do so by clapping rather than cheering or singing.
Public viewing sites have been cancelled and companies, wary of public opposition, have been hesitant about advertising related to the Games, adding to a subdued mood in the Japanese capital.
The evening talks are to be chaired by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, who arrives in Tokyo on Thursday.
Other participants include the Tokyo and national governments and Paralympic officials.
July 08 2021 - 06:30
US industry groups, lawmakers press White House to lift travel restrictions
A coalition of 24 industry organizations urged the White House to lift coronavirus restrictions that bar much of the world from traveling to the United States but a White House official told Reuters late on Wednesday reopening will need more discussion.
The group, led by the U.S. Travel Association and representing airlines, casinos, hotels, airports, airplane manufacturers and others, urged the administration to ease by July 15 entry restrictions imposed last year as the coronavirus was spreading around the world.
Separately, 75 members of the U.S. House of Representatives are also seeking the easing of travel bans, in particular entry restrictions on travelers from Canada and Britain.
In early June, the White House launched interagency working groups with the European Union, Britain, Canada, and Mexico to look at how to eventually to lift restrictions. Those meetings have generally been occurring every two weeks.
"While these groups have met a number of times, there are further discussions to be had before we can announce any next steps on travel reopening with any country," the White House official told Reuters.
"We want to ensure that we move deliberately and are in a position to sustainably reopen international travel when it is safe to do so.
"The 75 members of the U.S. House of Representatives called on Biden to reopen the U.S. border with Canada to non-essential travelers.
The lawmakers in a letter cited projections that if the restrictions are not lifted, the United States could "lose 1.1 million jobs and an additional $175 billion by the end of this year.
"The industry groups also called for quickly lifting restrictions on European travelers and others, calling as a first step for allowing fully vaccinated travelers from non-high-risk areas like the European Union to enter the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has raised concerns about the Delta variant of Covid-19 in U.S. government meetings, sources said.
Industry and U.S. officials told Reuters they do not expect the administration to lift restrictions soon.
July 08 2021 - 06:15
India reports 45,892 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India reported on Thursday 45,892 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry, with active cases at 460,704.
July 08 2021 - 06:00
LISTEN | 'I did it for humanity': SA doctor says she hoped viral FB post would expose what's happening
A frustrated medical doctor has caused a stir on social media after an open letter she wrote on social media went viral.
Dr Lara Norris, a community service doctor based at George Hospital in the Western Cape, said that, like many others, she is tired, battered and struggling against the Covid-19 third wave.
And in a moment of deep emotion and frustration, she opened her heart on social media.
“I did not have a political agenda. I did it for humanitarian reasons. As I sit here, I am watching them wheel a ventilated Covid-19 patient into ICU, and I am wishing the people out there could just see this,” she said during an interview with TimesLIVE on Wednesday.
The angry vent, posted on her private Facebook page, has attracted hundreds of comments and been shared more than 1,700 times. And, “of course there have been your usual trolls”.
In the post, she describes increasing numbers of once-optimistic doctors turning to therapy, drugs and alcohol as they try to deal with the unfolding crisis.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 70,797 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 21,427 new cases, which represents a 30.3% positivity rate. A further 411 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 63,039 to date. Read more: https://t.co/Y5vgJ5nh6W pic.twitter.com/dZl16S3qJh— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 7, 2021