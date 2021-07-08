Jacob Zuma will be treated with dignity in jail, may serve just under 4 months - minister Ronald Lamola

Former president Jacob Zuma may serve just under four months of his 15-month sentence behind bars.

Speaking outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, where Zuma began his sentence on Thursday, minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola said Zuma would be eligible for parole after serving a quarter of his sentence.

“In his case there is no stipulation for a non-parole period. This means that the former president will be eligible for parole once a quarter of his sentence has been served.

“We want to assure all South Africans that former president Zuma will be afforded dignity throughout his term of incarceration,” he said.