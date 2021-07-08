LISTEN | The law explained: What's next for Zuma, now that he's been arrested?

Former president Jacob Zuma handed himself over to authorities just after midnight on Thursday morning and was admitted at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Constitutional Court earlier found Zuma guilty of contempt for refusing to appear at the state capture inquiry after being instructed by the court to do so. As a result, the former leader has been sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment.

While a judgment from the Pietermaritzburg high court is expected on Friday which could potentially stay Zuma’s arrest, allowing him the weekend out of jail, it is only the Constitutional Court that has the power to rescind his sentence, revoking his jail term.

Towards this end, Zuma’s legal team has approached the ConCourt with an application to rescind its previous judgment. But what exactly does that mean? And what will Zuma’s legal team have to argue in a bid to spare him imprisonment?

Sunday Times legal correspondent Franny Rabkin, who has been tracking this story from the outset, helps us understand what a rescission application is and what its potential ramifications could be.

