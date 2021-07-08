POLL | What do you think of Zuma’s decision to hand himself over?

In a statement, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said the former president had “decided to comply with the incarceration order” and hand himself over.

His daughter, Duduzile, said her father was in “high spirits” when he left his Nkandla homestead to hand himself over.

“He said that he hopes they still have his same overalls from Robben Island and we laughed hard that at least he won’t struggle with Afrikaans this time round,” she wrote on Twitter.

Zuma did not hand himself over on Sunday as ordered to, so midnight on Wednesday was the deadline for the police to make sure the arrest warrant was executed.

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed that Zuma was in custody.

“The police ministry can confirm that former president Jacob Zuma was placed in custody in compliance with the ConCourt judgment,” she said.