South Africa

Robert McBride suspended from State Security Agency

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
08 July 2021 - 14:45
The State Security Agency director of the foreign branch, Robert McBride, has been suspended.
The State Security Agency director of the foreign branch, Robert McBride, has been suspended.
Image: Alon Skuy

The State Security Agency (SSA) has confirmed that Robert McBride, the head of the foreign branch of the agency, has been suspended.

The SSA on Thursday, however, refused to divulge details about why he was suspended.

It is not clear whether the suspension is related to a City Press article on Sunday, which reported that four South African spies were caught and left stranded in Maputo, Mozambique, after a failed SSA operation in that country earlier this year.

The report said the four returned safely after the intervention of state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

“Yes we can confirm that Mr McBride has been suspended but are not in a position to discuss further details in line with the confidentiality requirement between employer and employee relations,” SSA spokesperson Mava Scott said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

INVESTIGATION | ANC funder-turned-MP and her ‘links’ to shadowy Chinese agency

Xiaomei Havard says she has donated millions to the ANC, with some in the party believing she paid her way in
News
2 days ago

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Ramaphosa has given his enemies just enough rope to hang themselves

President has played the political chess game to perfection and his anti-corruption agenda has started to bear fruit
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

Former intelligence minister, Siyabonga Cwele says erstwhile 'top three' spies are lying

Former intelligence minister Siyabonga Cwele, now SA's ambassador to China, has labelled former SSA "top three" spies as a bunch of individuals out ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Delta now dominant variant at Western Cape wastewater treatment plants South Africa
  2. KZN 'approaching danger' as five districts cross third-wave line South Africa
  3. Did he do justice to his reputation? SA weighs in on Dali Mpofu defending Zuma ... South Africa
  4. Zuma is 'penniless old man with bad health and legal advice', says advocate ... South Africa
  5. Public service wage talks in jeopardy as unions torn over new offer South Africa

Latest Videos

‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola
Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and in police custody