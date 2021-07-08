Vaccinations lag while children drop out of school and millions go hungry: survey

More than a million extra vaccine doses could have been administered between May and June if vaccination sites had been open at weekends.

This is one of the shock findings in the latest National Income Dynamics Study — Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram) report, a joint, wide-ranging survey that analyses the vaccine rollout, child hunger and education dropout rates, employment, mental health and the ongoing plight of shack dwellers.

While vaccine supply had initially been one of the major bottlenecks at the beginning of the rollout, this was no longer the case, said Nicholas Spaull, associate professor in the economics department at Stellenbosch University and the survey's co-principal investigator.

“At the end of June SA had 7.4 million doses of vaccines but had only administered three million doses,” he said.

“Reviewing national department of health data on the number of vaccines administered per day shows that there are virtually no vaccinations on weekends.”