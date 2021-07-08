WATCH | Cheetah attacks international volunteer in SA

“I lost my balance and fell to the ground, where the cheetah continued to bite and claw my arms and legs until the facility manager succeeded in getting the cheetah away from me.”

These are the words of Amandine Lequime, a volunteer from Belgium, who was attacked by a captive cheetah at a captive wildlife facility in SA last month.

Lequime was filming outside the cheetah’s enclosure, while her colleague was on feeding duty. As soon as her colleague opened the enclosure gate, one of the cheetahs swiftly approached Lequime, jumping on her back and aiming for her throat.

“I ended up in hospital for treatment of several deep bite marks and cuts that caused muscle damage and required stitches,” she said.