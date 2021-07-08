'You're risking a Marikana': Madonsela says police could have prevented Nkandla gatherings

If SA seeks to enforce the lockdown regulations applicable under alert level 4, law enforcement must have a solid policing strategy and lawbreakers must face the full might of the law, says former public protector Professor Thuli Madonsela.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Madonsela challenged the government to hold accountable the organisers of the recent mass gatherings in Nkandla and the EFF march to the offices of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

She said failure to do so threatens the right to equality and widens the gap between ordinary citizens and those with political connections.

“Pick the ring leaders, arrest them. Charge them for their own violations of the regulations and charge them for inciting others to violate the regulations. You know who the ring leaders are — why are they not being arrested?”

Under alert level 4 lockdown, no gatherings are allowed and no more than 50 people are permitted to attend funerals.