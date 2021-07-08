South Africa

Jacob Zuma is in isolation in prison 'as per Covid-19 protocol'

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
08 July 2021 - 09:34

Former president Jacob Zuma is in isolation at Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed on Thursday morning.

“As per all new admissions due to Covid-19, he is in isolation.”

Nxumalo said he had not checked on Zuma on Thursday morning, therefore he could not give details on how the former president was faring during his first few hours behind bars.

Minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola is expected to outline correctional services processes at a media briefing at the prison on Thursday afternoon.

A convoy enters the homestead of former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla as the former president handed himself over to police custody. The same convoy drove into the Estcourt prison.
A convoy enters the homestead of former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla as the former president handed himself over to police custody. The same convoy drove into the Estcourt prison.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

The correctional services department confirmed at 1.50am on Thursday that Zuma had “been admitted to start serving a 15-month sentence at [the] Estcourt Correctional Centre”.

“Mr Zuma will be taken through all the admission processes as per [department] regulations. Other relevant prescripts pertaining to admitting and orientating newly incarcerated persons will also be followed and executed,” said Nxumalo.

“Details about the appropriate classification, prerogatives and incarceration conditions can only be determined at the completion of the assessment process to be undertaken by relevant authorities within the employ of [the department].

“Keeping inmates in safe and secure custody remains cardinal to correctional services and we remain committed to this cause.”

The statement came about two hours after Zuma handed himself over to police.

The Constitutional Court last week sentenced the former president to 15 months in jail after it found him guilty of contempt of court. He had disobeyed the apex court’s judgment that he had to appear before the state capture inquiry.

MORE

'My heart is broken': Zuma's older brother devastated as former president goes to prison

Family member tells TimesLIVE that former president Jacob Zuma left Nkandla voluntarily “to avoid bloodshed and violence that would occur at the ...
Politics
5 hours ago

A former president spends the night in prison — SA weighs in on Jacob Zuma handing himself over to police

Former president Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police on Wednesday to begin serving his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.
Politics
2 hours ago

It's official: Jacob Zuma has been jailed

Former president Jacob Zuma was taken to the Estcourt prison at about 1.30am and would go through admission processes, the correctional services ...
Politics
12 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Delta now dominant variant at Western Cape wastewater treatment plants South Africa
  2. KZN 'approaching danger' as five districts cross third-wave line South Africa
  3. Zuma is 'penniless old man with bad health and legal advice', says advocate ... South Africa
  4. Did he do justice to his reputation? SA weighs in on Dali Mpofu defending Zuma ... South Africa
  5. 'The snakes are his kids': Slithery surprise for Faith Mazibuko in mall parking ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and in police custody
Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA