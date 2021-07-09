Basic education warns businesses against scammers fronting as officials

Scammers fronting as department of basic education (DBE) officials are scamming businesses.

This is according to a warning issued by the department on social media, in which business owners were urged to be vigilant.

“Kindly verify with the department first before responding to such requests. It is unfortunate that some people have already fallen victim to this scam,” it advised.

The department said fraudsters use the names of DBE officials to make their activities look legitimate.