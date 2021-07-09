Bulk of municipal services lacking in Alex: public protector report

Lack of law enforcement, service delivery and provision of housing are some of the findings of an investigation by the office of the public protector and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after violent service delivery-related unrest in Alexandra in 2019.

“The investigation revealed that the management and delivery of bulk municipal services in Alexandra by the CoJ [City of Johannesburg] does not accord with the duties imposed on it by the constitution and the applicable law,” said public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the report released on Friday.

To remedy the adverse findings, the city manager and the City of Johannesburg must, within 60 working days of the date of the report, table a copy before the municipal council.

In the two months following that, the city must submit a detailed project plan to address basic service delivery issues.

This includes maintenance of the Helen Joseph Women’s Hostel and Madala hostel, de-densification of Alexandra and refuse removal and identification and cleaning of illegal dumping areas.

The investigation, Mkhwebane said, revealed that the City of Johannesburg had not provided sufficient municipal services to the community of Alexandra in a sustainable manner.

They looked, among others, at the issues of maladministration, access to water, sanitation, education and health.

The probe also found the following service delivery deficiencies:

— Inadequate housing which has resulted in widespread land invasion and property encroachment;

— Failure or undue delay to issue title deeds to lawful owners of existing houses;

— Overflowing manholes, blocked drains and an unpleasant stench in hostels;

— Potholes in the streets due to a lack of maintenance;

— A general lack of maintenance and degradation of buildings at hostels which has resulted in damaged plumbing systems, poor illumination and unhygienic conditions.

Uncollected refuse or waste lying strewn along walkways and corridors within the informal settlements and heavily polluted surface water in the Jukskei River due to uncontrolled dumping of waste and raw sewage was commonplace.

The report also noted that on average seven families had to share a chemical toilet, while it was only cleaned or drained once a week by Pikitup.