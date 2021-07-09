South Africa

Cape taxis to resume operations after pledging ceasefire on shootings

09 July 2021 - 07:43 By TimesLIVE
Bullet holes in a taxi at the Station Deck taxi rank in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Aron Hyman

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) on Thursday agreed to an immediate ceasefire and stopping of all forms of violence and destabilisation in the industry in the Western Cape.

This is according to Western Cape transport and public works minister, Daylin Mitchell, who convened a meeting with the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the two groups.

Eight taxi operators were killed in separate incidents across the City of Cape Town this week.

The parties struck an agreement that includes the resumption of taxi operations from Friday.

