City of Joburg has lost 76 employees to Covid-19

The City of Johannesburg has lost 76 employees to Covid-19 up to this week.

“They were not just numbers. In scores of offices around the city, there are empty desks where fallen colleagues used to sit. Some offices have gone quiet. The office joker is no more. The one who was so skilful in breaking the tension is gone, leaving the city all the poorer.

“The sad passing of our colleagues and councillors means we have lost all that institutional memory they possessed and freely shared with the rest of us. Institutional memory is not something you build overnight. It takes years to acquire and impart,” said Floyd Brink, acting manager of City of Joburg.