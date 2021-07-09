'Comrades haven’t failed Zuma, the ANC has’, says Duduzile Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma, has accused the ruling party of failing her father.
The correctional services department told TimesLIVE that Zuma had “been admitted to start serving a 15-month sentence at [the] Estcourt Correctional Centre”.
The former president's daughter said Zuma's supporters would be failing him if they stopped advancing the fight for “Radical Economic Transformation” and economic freedom.
“Our struggle continues from the outside and we must intensify. Amandla!" she tweeted on Thursday.
Cdes, You have not failed @presjgzuma (@MYANC has). But you will fail him if the fight for Radical Economic Transformation stops. You will fail him if the fight for Economic Freedom stops! So our struggle continues from the outside and we must intensify…Amandla ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽!!!— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) July 8, 2021
Duduzile said she had spoken to her father while he was “en route”, to the correction centre and he was “still in good spirits”.
“He said that he hopes they still have his same overalls from Robben Island and we laughed hard that at least he won’t struggle with Afrikaans this time round,” she tweeted.
Attempts by TimesLIVE to contact Duduzile for comment on her claims were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Any comment will be included once received.
When approached for comment, the Jacob Zuma foundation said it speaks only to matters directly affecting the activities of the foundation and its patron.
"Activities of the Zuma family are not in the scope of work for the spokesperson," said Zwanele Manyi.
The Constitutional Court last week sentenced the former president to 15 months in jail after it found him guilty of contempt of court. He had defied its order to appear before the state capture inquiry.
The apex court will on Monday hear his application to rescind its judgment.