'Comrades haven’t failed Zuma, the ANC has’, says Duduzile Zuma

Duduzile said she had spoken to her father while he was “en route”, to the correction centre and he was “still in good spirits”.

“He said that he hopes they still have his same overalls from Robben Island and we laughed hard that at least he won’t struggle with Afrikaans this time round,” she tweeted.

Attempts by TimesLIVE to contact Duduzile for comment on her claims were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Any comment will be included once received.

When approached for comment, the Jacob Zuma foundation said it speaks only to matters directly affecting the activities of the foundation and its patron.

"Activities of the Zuma family are not in the scope of work for the spokesperson," said Zwanele Manyi.