South Africa

'Comrades haven’t failed Zuma, the ANC has’, says Duduzile Zuma

09 July 2021 - 12:00
Former president Jacob Zuma and his daughter Duduzile Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma and his daughter Duduzile Zuma.
Image: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla/Twitter

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma, has accused the ruling party of failing her father.

The correctional services department told TimesLIVE that Zuma had “been admitted to start serving a 15-month sentence at [the] Estcourt Correctional Centre”. 

The former president's daughter said Zuma's supporters would be failing him if they stopped advancing the fight for “Radical Economic Transformation” and economic freedom.

“Our struggle continues from the outside and we must intensify. Amandla!" she tweeted on Thursday.

Duduzile said she had spoken to her father while he was “en route”, to the correction centre and he was “still in good spirits”. 

“He said that he hopes they still have his same overalls from Robben Island and we laughed hard that at least he won’t struggle with Afrikaans this time round,” she tweeted.

Attempts by TimesLIVE to contact Duduzile for comment on her claims were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Any comment will be included once received.

When approached for comment, the Jacob Zuma foundation said it speaks only to matters directly affecting the activities of the foundation and its patron.

"Activities of the Zuma family are not in the scope of work for the spokesperson," said Zwanele Manyi.

A former president spends the night in prison — SA weighs in on Jacob Zuma handing himself over to police

Former president Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police on Wednesday to begin serving his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.
Politics
1 day ago

The Constitutional Court last week sentenced the former president to 15 months in jail after it found him guilty of contempt of court. He had defied its order to appear before the state capture inquiry. 

The apex court will on Monday hear his application to rescind its judgment. 

READ MORE

It's official: Jacob Zuma has been jailed

Former president Jacob Zuma was taken to the Estcourt prison at about 1.30am and would go through admission processes, the correctional services ...
Politics
1 day ago

Dad's not going inside, he's 'on top of the world': Edward Zuma

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said minister Bheki Cele would not be in Nkandla on Wednesday, the deadline by which police were meant ...
News
1 day ago

Pictures showing Jacob Zuma in prison after early morning admission were 'stolen': correctional services

Pictures of former president Jacob Zuma undergoing checks inside the Estcourt prison in the early hours of Thursday morning were "stolen", prison ...
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. KZN 'approaching danger' as five districts cross third-wave line South Africa
  2. Amabutho head 'Mgilija' expelled after sending regiments to support Zuma South Africa
  3. Slight change to interprovincial travel in and out of Gauteng — here’s what is ... South Africa
  4. Delta now dominant variant at Western Cape wastewater treatment plants South Africa
  5. Public service wage talks in jeopardy as unions torn over new offer South Africa

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola