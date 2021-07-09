Hate crime fuels emotional trauma in people with apartheid scars

If you are poor, black or foreign you are more likely to experience hate crime, a local study has revealed.

Academics at the University of South Africa (Unisa) set out to understand the demographics and situations that put people at higher risk of emotional trauma as a result of hate crimes or hate speech.

They found that incidents driven by hate tend to be more hurtful than forms of intimidation that are not motivated by underlying bias.

Reporting their findings in the South African Journal of Psychology, the academics said hate crime in SA was compounded by the legacy of racial discrimination that has resulted in black Africans experiencing trauma, exploitation and oppression.

On top of that, low socioeconomic status often means this group cannot afford psychological care to deal with the repeated emotional trauma and intense feelings of displacement caused by prejudice.