National deputy police commissioner succumbs to Covid-19 complications
The deputy national police commissioner for crime detection, Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi, 59, has died due to Covid-19 related complications.
Mfazi's death was announced by national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole on Friday.
In a statement, police said Mfazi was a highly decorated senior officer who served the police service for 39 years and held a variety of executive roles.
From 2003 to 2008, Mfazi held the position of deputy provincial commissioner responsible for corporate services in the Western Cape. In 2008 he was transferred to the Eastern Cape, where he held the position of provincial head of crime intelligence until 2018.
In 2018, Mfazi moved to the national head office in Pretoria to take up the position of deputy national commissioner: management advisory services.
From March 2020 until his death, Mfazi served as deputy national commissioner: crime detection, a position he was appointed to in line with the new structure.
Sitole described Mfazi as an exemplary leader who was dedicated to the cause of serving and protecting the people of SA.
“The SAPS has lost one of its reliable, dedicated and greatly respected leaders in the organisation. Lt-Gen Mfazi led by example and served this country with distinction until his death. On behalf of the SAPS family, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” Sitole said.
The police said memorial and funeral details would be communicated in due course.
TimesLIVE