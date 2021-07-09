South Africa

Netcare 911 ambulance robbed at gunpoint in N1 spiking incident

This is the third spiking incident to affect Netcare in months at known hotspot

09 July 2021 - 12:49
A Netcare 911 ambulance crew with two medical personnel on board, travelling on the N1 northbound near Hammanskraal, fell victim to the spiking incident on Thursday night.
A Netcare 911 ambulance crew with two medical personnel on board, travelling on the N1 northbound near Hammanskraal, fell victim to the spiking incident on Thursday night.
Image: Supplied/Netcare

A Netcare 911 crew was robbed at gunpoint when the ambulance they were travelling in was spiked on the N1 northbound near Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, on Thursday night.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the ambulance crew, with two medical personnel on board, was travelling to Polokwane at about 7pm when the crew experienced a loud bang followed by extreme steering difficulties, eventually completely disabling the vehicle.

“Before the crew were able to realise the gravity of the event, four men armed with handguns surrounded the vehicle pointing their firearms. The crew were then robbed of all their personal belongings,” he said.

The crew said the whole incident happened very quickly.

“The spikes, being of a similar colour as the road itself, cannot be seen,” said Herbst.

Mom and son’s harrowing kidnapping by men with blue lights

What would you do if you were stopped on a highway at night by flashing blue lights on a vehicle in which the occupants were dressed in police ...
News
2 months ago

He said the crew were not injured during the robbery and no patient was being transported at the time.

“A support team from Netcare 911 was immediately dispatched to the scene. The matter has been reported to the SAPS,” he said.

This is the third spiking incident that has affected Netcare in the past couple of months, on the same road in the same area, said Herbst.

“Such acts of criminality cannot be tolerated and we plead with members of the public who are aware of such criminal elements in their community to come forward.”

In May, the Gauteng traffic police issued a warning to motorists about the increase in the spiking incidents. The traffic department, among others, listed the N1 Polokwane and N4 Mpumalanga interchange in Pretoria as hotspots for spiking incidents.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Seven-year-old girl among those killed in N4 spiking incidents in Gauteng: MEC

More police officers, particularly from the flying squad, have been deployed to patrol the N4, R104 and R513 routes from 6pm to 6am, said community ...
News
1 month ago

Traffic police save victims from road spike gang in Tshwane, kill one suspect in shoot-out

A gang targeting motorists with spikes placed across the road - forcing drivers to stop, before the vehicles' occupants are robbed - was foiled by ...
News
1 month ago

Police issue warning after increase in cases of criminals placing spikes on roads

Criminals are using the cover of darkness to place "spikes" on roads, causing motorists to stop or crash - and then rob them.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. KZN 'approaching danger' as five districts cross third-wave line South Africa
  2. Amabutho head 'Mgilija' expelled after sending regiments to support Zuma South Africa
  3. Slight change to interprovincial travel in and out of Gauteng — here’s what is ... South Africa
  4. Delta now dominant variant at Western Cape wastewater treatment plants South Africa
  5. Public service wage talks in jeopardy as unions torn over new offer South Africa

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola