Netcare 911 ambulance robbed at gunpoint in N1 spiking incident

A Netcare 911 crew was robbed at gunpoint when the ambulance they were travelling in was spiked on the N1 northbound near Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, on Thursday night.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the ambulance crew, with two medical personnel on board, was travelling to Polokwane at about 7pm when the crew experienced a loud bang followed by extreme steering difficulties, eventually completely disabling the vehicle.

“Before the crew were able to realise the gravity of the event, four men armed with handguns surrounded the vehicle pointing their firearms. The crew were then robbed of all their personal belongings,” he said.

The crew said the whole incident happened very quickly.

“The spikes, being of a similar colour as the road itself, cannot be seen,” said Herbst.