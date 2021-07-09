‘No more lying about my age’ — 10 hilarious reactions to vaccines opening for those 35 and older

Social media is flooded with reactions to the announcement that all citizens aged 35 or older can register for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The news was shared by acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on Friday morning.

Those eligible can register on the government’s Covid-19 vaccine registration portal from July 15 to get the jab from August 1.

People will also be able to get shots on weekends from August 1, she announced.