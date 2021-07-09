‘No more lying about my age’ — 10 hilarious reactions to vaccines opening for those 35 and older
Social media is flooded with reactions to the announcement that all citizens aged 35 or older can register for the Covid-19 vaccine.
The news was shared by acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on Friday morning.
Those eligible can register on the government’s Covid-19 vaccine registration portal from July 15 to get the jab from August 1.
People will also be able to get shots on weekends from August 1, she announced.
“We are ramping up our vaccination programme to reach the majority of the population so that more people are protected from this devastating virus.”
More than four million vaccines have been administered in SA since the start of the rollout in February this year. A total of 191,833 jabs were administered over the last 24 hours, with most jabs taking place in Gauteng.
Many took to social media in reaction to the announcement, joking that they will no longer lie about their age and are planning registration parties and summer vacations overseas.
Here are some of the most hilarious memes from the TL:
I’LL NO LONGER LIE ABOUT MY AGE
This pandemic has even stripped me of lying about my age. No more ‘I’m 28’ when there’s a vaccine to be vaccinated 🙄😂— Janine J 💕 (@janine_j) July 9, 2021
IF YOU WATCHED THIS, YOU ARE OLD ENOUGH TO GET THE JAB
If you recognize these guys from 15:30 then you know it’s vaccine registration time. pic.twitter.com/VKiFSbWEGD— Grant Sithole (@blaxem) July 9, 2021
If you watched this next door by your neighbour who had the only TV on your street and was scared to go home after the show - you are up for vaccine. pic.twitter.com/7oZFDuXFto— Lenn Moleko (@Lenn_Moleko) July 9, 2021
REGISTRATION PARTY ANYONE?
Let's have an online at midnight registration party on the 14th/15th! Like seeing in the new year except for vaccines! https://t.co/fpmfzZ9wh9— Kween B (@SharonVW) July 9, 2021
I SHOULD BE FIRST IN LINE
I really should be first in the queue. 😂 https://t.co/5T8Vx8sbQ1— IG: melzinbala (@MelBala) July 9, 2021
I PREDICT A WEBSITE CRASH
The Health Dept better be prepared. This is the age group that crashed the Weylandts site with their data bundles.— Zamandlovu Ndlovu (@Ms_ZamaNdlovu) July 9, 2021
CAMPING OUTSIDE MY VACCINATION STATION LIKE IT'S COMPUTICKET
I don’t care about anyone who’s not excited about this. Let Bill Gates/The Government/The Tooth Fairy inject their magic, microchips, or magnets directly into my veins. I’LL CAMP OUTSIDE MY VACCINATION STATION LIKE IT’S A COMPUTICKET BEFORE ONLINE TICKETING EXISTED.— Jo Lurie (@TheJoLurie) July 9, 2021
EUROPEAN SUMMER 2022 HERE I COME
25 to 34 are up next for vaccine & I am here for it! Maybe a person will really see Summer in Europe in 2022 🥺🕯— Furaha B Tungande (@Forever_FiFi) July 9, 2021
Watching our jabbed 35+ year-old friends planning overseas squadcations without us. pic.twitter.com/AZLrOQjK1W— Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) July 9, 2021
I TAKE BACK ALL THOSE JOKES ABOUT YOU BEING OLD
I wish to apologize to close friends who I categorized as being older than me and therefore deserving of the vaccine. I will now treat you with less respect since you are no longer my elder. pic.twitter.com/H6TUB7nDij— Story Traveller (@MsPerrett) July 9, 2021
HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE
Me registering for my vaccine this time next week 🎉 pic.twitter.com/GCxQ99Jnp1— Verashni Pillay (@verashni) July 9, 2021
STILL DON’T MAKE THE CUT
I've always been underage on things. From having to get my parents sign for things even when I was already working. But this one of the vaccine cuts deeper because I'm 4 months to 35.— Zₑₑ (@Zethu_L) July 9, 2021
Yuhhh Hhai siphoswa zizinto pic.twitter.com/ErQ2W7sLjs