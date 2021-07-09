South Africa

‘No more lying about my age’ — 10 hilarious reactions to vaccines opening for those 35 and older

09 July 2021 - 11:45
Citizens who are 35 and older can get their Covid-19 jabs from August 1.
Social media is flooded with reactions to the announcement that all citizens aged 35 or older can register for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The news was shared by acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on Friday morning.

Those eligible can register on the government’s Covid-19 vaccine registration portal from July 15 to get the jab from August 1.

People will also be able to get shots on weekends from August 1, she announced.

“We are ramping up our vaccination programme to reach the majority of the population so that more people are protected from this devastating virus.”

More than four million vaccines have been administered in SA since the start of the rollout in February this year. A total of 191,833 jabs were administered over the last 24 hours, with most jabs taking place in Gauteng.

Many took to social media in reaction to the announcement, joking that they will no longer lie about their age and are planning registration parties and summer vacations overseas.

Here are some of the most hilarious memes from the TL:

I’LL NO LONGER LIE ABOUT MY AGE

IF YOU WATCHED THIS, YOU ARE OLD ENOUGH TO GET THE JAB

REGISTRATION PARTY ANYONE?

I SHOULD BE FIRST IN LINE

I PREDICT A WEBSITE CRASH

CAMPING OUTSIDE MY VACCINATION STATION LIKE IT'S COMPUTICKET

EUROPEAN SUMMER 2022 HERE I COME

I TAKE BACK ALL THOSE JOKES ABOUT YOU BEING OLD 

HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE

STILL DON’T MAKE THE CUT

