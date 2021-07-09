Police deployed to Nkandla as protest action grows in KZN

The police were deployed to Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning.

The deployment came after widespread protests in and around Durban following a viral message calling for a “#ShutdownKZN” protest in support of former president Jacob Zuma after he was jailed on Wednesday night.

According to the viral message, Zuma’s supporters planned to shut down “factories, government, shops and roads”.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele told TimesLIVE officers had been deployed to the Nkandla area.

“We can confirm there is protest action in the King Cetshwayo district and the N2 is closed due to protesters burning tyres and trucks blocking the road. There are no reports of any arrests.

“Within Durban there are only service delivery protests in the Umzinyathi, Nqutu and Ntuzuma areas,” she said.