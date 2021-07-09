South Africa

SA reacts to ‘stolen’ photos of Zuma, as correctional services suspends official over leak

09 July 2021 - 11:00
Former president Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police this week to begin serving his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court. File photo.
Image: Gallo/Lulama Zenzile

Former president Jacob Zuma's right to privacy was violated by the correctional services official who leaked pictures of him in prison.

This is according to social media users, who welcomed the suspension of the official by the department.

Zuma was admitted to start serving his 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre this week. On Thursday, pictures of him undergoing checks at the facility circulated online.

The snaps show Zuma in what appears to be a medical room with a correctional services official.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told TimesLIVE the official who leaked the pictures was suspended pending an internal investigation.

“It has come to the attention of the department of correctional services (DCS) that images were stolen from a camera of the official who had been assigned to take photos for institutional filing purposes. The SD card was removed from the camera. 

The first aspect of the internal investigation thus far has revealed that this SD card may have clandestinely been shared with a known broadcaster. The department will be approaching the relevant institutions for further action.” 

The Constitutional Court last week found Zuma guilty of contempt of court, for failing to testify at the state capture inquiry.

Here are some of the reactions to the leaked images:

