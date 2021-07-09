SA reacts to ‘stolen’ photos of Zuma, as correctional services suspends official over leak

Former president Jacob Zuma's right to privacy was violated by the correctional services official who leaked pictures of him in prison.

This is according to social media users, who welcomed the suspension of the official by the department.

Zuma was admitted to start serving his 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre this week. On Thursday, pictures of him undergoing checks at the facility circulated online.

The snaps show Zuma in what appears to be a medical room with a correctional services official.