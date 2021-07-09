'The clock must untick itself' — 5 times Edward Zuma left SA in stitches

Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Edward, has been unintentionally leaving SA in stitches with his promises to “protect” his father from being arrested.

Over the past few days, as the country waited with bated breath for Zuma to be jailed, Edward vowed to “defend” his father and was adamant that Zuma would not go to jail while he was still alive.

However, on Wednesday evening, Zuma handed himself over to police in keeping with the Constitutional Court order against him.

Zuma was last week found guilty of contempt of court, after his failure to appear at the state capture inquiry.

Zuma is now serving his 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre, where he will become eligible for parole after he serves a quarter of the sentence.

Here are five times Edward's statements had SA chuckling.

'They will have to kill me first'

Speaking to media outside Zuma’s homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, last week, Edward said law enforcement agencies would have to kill him before they arrested his father.

“My position has been known and I still maintain that whatever decisions are taken by law enforcement agents, they will have to kill me before such a thing is implemented,” he said.

“I will lay down my life for [former] President Zuma, they are not going to take him to prison when I'm still alive, they will have to kill me first. I insist on that.”