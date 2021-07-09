South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Mmamoloko Kubayi briefs media on progress of Covid-19 response and vaccination rollout plan

09 July 2021 - 07:36 By TimesLIVE

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, along with her deputy Joe Phaahla, will on Friday morning brief the media on progress made in the Covid-19 response and the vaccination rollout plan.

On Thursday there were 460 Covid-19-related deaths recorded across SA, the third day in a row that the 400 mark has been breached.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday that there had been 22,910 new Covid-19 cases identified across SA in the past 24 hours — at a positivity rate of 30.4%. This was higher than the 21,427 recorded the day before.

Gauteng again accounted for the most new cases, with 11,747 infections recorded in what is the epicentre of the third wave.

To date, 2,135,246 infections have been recorded in SA since the pandemic started.

