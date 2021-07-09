'We are now living the life of buckets': Dry taps leave Tshwane residents stranded

“I can’t even take a bath. They say water gives healing but we haven't had it for days now.”

These are the words of Olebogeng Motshegare, 29, from Mabopane Block B, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday — the last day she had running water.

Motshegare, like many residents in Tshwane, has been without water for days. The supply is likely to only be restored on Sunday.

“I can’t go to the water trucks to fetch water myself because I’m in isolation. Communication from the city is also pathetic because they never say when the trucks will come. My brother, who has been helping me with essentials, came back with empty buckets yesterday because the water was finished when he got there,” she said.

Motshegare said her brother had to drive about 20km to Ga-Rankuwa, where he managed to get water.

“So I’m using as little water as I can to save what my brother brought me,” she told TimesLIVE.